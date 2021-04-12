Traders Purchase Large Volume of Anixa Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,328 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 7,660% compared to the average daily volume of 30 call options.

NASDAQ:ANIX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,503. Anixa Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anixa Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 15th.

In other news, Director Arnold M. Baskies purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,880. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $109,600. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 12,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

