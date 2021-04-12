Traders Purchase Large Volume of Kronos Bio Put Options (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 3,955 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 39,450% compared to the typical daily volume of 10 put options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Blackhill Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

NASDAQ:KRON traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,915. Kronos Bio has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.63.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kronos Bio will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.