Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,464,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 428,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,652,000 after acquiring an additional 229,868 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,880,000 after purchasing an additional 501,561 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $169.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $73.73 and a 1-year high of $169.62. The company has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.59 and a 200-day moving average of $145.78.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.05%.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

