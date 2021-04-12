Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Short Interest Update

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a decrease of 86.2% from the March 15th total of 305,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,649,756,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TGGI remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 150,112,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,731,938. Trans Global Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
Trans Global Group Company Profile
See Also: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for Trans Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.