Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Short Interest Update

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a decrease of 86.2% from the March 15th total of 305,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,649,756,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGGI remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 150,112,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,731,938. Trans Global Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

Trans Global Group Company Profile

Trans Global Group, Inc, a green company, through its subsidiaries, engages in renewable energy and solar energy sector. It offers products to reduce homeowner's and business' energy consumption, lower their carbon footprint, enhance the efficiency of their energy products, and reduce energy costs.

