TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.08.

TA has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC raised TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Shares of TA opened at C$12.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.93. TransAlta has a 52-week low of C$7.18 and a 52-week high of C$12.50. The firm has a market cap of C$3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.06.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$544.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that TransAlta will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell purchased 125,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.71 per share, with a total value of C$1,342,862.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 383,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,109,448.42. Also, Senior Officer Brett Gellner purchased 49,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.71 per share, with a total value of C$534,096.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,693 shares in the company, valued at C$564,342.03. Insiders have purchased 175,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,984 in the last ninety days.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.