Transcodium (TNS) Price Hits $0.0044

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Transcodium has a total market cap of $313,149.46 and $2,068.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 27.4% higher against the US dollar. One Transcodium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00054601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00019935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00087830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $380.58 or 0.00628342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00041960 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00034936 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium (TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,804,984 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Buying and Selling Transcodium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

