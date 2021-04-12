TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36,346 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.12% of TransDigm Group worth $38,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.27.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total value of $6,033,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,854,934.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at $14,918,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 77,700 shares of company stock worth $46,504,136 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock traded up $5.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $620.76. 2,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,666. The business’s fifty day moving average is $597.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $567.76. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $296.41 and a 12-month high of $626.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.67, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

