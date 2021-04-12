TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Holdings Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Management LP boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 219,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,803,000 after acquiring an additional 32,098 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $12,445,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,801,000 after acquiring an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $1,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.58.

In related news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $74,790.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,805.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,724,166. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TRU opened at $95.85 on Monday. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $65.94 and a 1 year high of $102.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 56.72, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

