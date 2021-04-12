TravelNote Price Reaches $0.0108 on Exchanges (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last seven days, TravelNote has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar. One TravelNote coin can currently be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TravelNote has a total market capitalization of $23,273.22 and $2,022.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00067625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.88 or 0.00274377 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.35 or 0.00709504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,729.48 or 0.99396853 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.01 or 0.00993497 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00020078 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TravelNote Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

TravelNote Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

