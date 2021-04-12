Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,600

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TPK. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,450 ($18.94) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,497.78 ($19.57).

TPK stock opened at GBX 1,623.50 ($21.21) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12. Travis Perkins has a one year low of GBX 857.40 ($11.20) and a one year high of GBX 1,672 ($21.84). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.09 billion and a PE ratio of -180.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,538.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,351.88.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, for a total transaction of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). Also, insider Pete Redfern acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,362 ($17.79) per share, for a total transaction of £367.74 ($480.45). Insiders purchased 284 shares of company stock worth $416,469 in the last 90 days.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

