TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) will announce sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.13 billion. TreeHouse Foods reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year sales of $4.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.

THS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.10.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $50.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -509.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.99.

In other news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $134,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,736.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 289,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,717,000 after acquiring an additional 172,854 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 31,707 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth $399,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

