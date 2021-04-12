Trex (NYSE:TREX) Upgraded at Truist Securities

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Truist Securities to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TREX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Trex from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Truist upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.32.

TREX stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.35. 2,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,303. Trex has a one year low of $37.97 and a one year high of $107.64. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 68.93 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.93.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Trex will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,520.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,572. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Trex by 100.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

