Trex (NYSE:TREX) Upgraded to Buy by Truist

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.32.

Get Trex alerts:

Shares of TREX stock opened at $97.95 on Monday. Trex has a 12 month low of $37.97 and a 12 month high of $107.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.93. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 67.79 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trex will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $332,759.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,520.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,572. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 126.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at about $566,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after buying an additional 58,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,606,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.