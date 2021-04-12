Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.54

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.54 and last traded at $33.41, with a volume of 22788 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.46.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Company Profile (NYSE:TY)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

