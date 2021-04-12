Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 730,923 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 596,991 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.58% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $12,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 9.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $142,437.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,303.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $264,828.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $21.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

