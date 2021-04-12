Triangle Securities Wealth Management Acquires 6,723 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 78.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 5,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 27.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 49,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.02. 10,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,884,594. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,815.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

