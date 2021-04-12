Triangle Securities Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Kellogg by 15.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 45,265 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 477,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,863,000 after acquiring an additional 21,007 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 9.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after buying an additional 9,846 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,314.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 416,668 shares of company stock valued at $24,488,413. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

K traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.25. 7,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,441,027. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.66 and a 200 day moving average of $61.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

