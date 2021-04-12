Triangle Securities Wealth Management Buys 7,550 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.38. The stock had a trading volume of 12,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,013. The company has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.87 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $76.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

