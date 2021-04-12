Triangle Securities Wealth Management Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $10,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,252,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,486,000 after acquiring an additional 20,051 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 750,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,702,000 after purchasing an additional 22,101 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 667,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,214,000 after purchasing an additional 184,195 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 644,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,646,000 after buying an additional 78,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 593,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,291,000 after buying an additional 53,556 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.00. 524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,382. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $39.17 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.75.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

