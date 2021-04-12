Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.55. The stock had a trading volume of 90,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,741,178. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

