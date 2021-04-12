Triangle Securities Wealth Management Purchases 209 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,156 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,545,871,000 after acquiring an additional 157,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,909,790,000 after acquiring an additional 278,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $2,359,174,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,025,605.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $4.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $499.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,049. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $461.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.76. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $313.75 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $238.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.58.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

