Triangle Securities Wealth Management Raises Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in salesforce.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Deccan Value Investors L.P. grew its position in salesforce.com by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,238,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $1,060,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM stock traded down $3.11 on Monday, reaching $228.17. The company had a trading volume of 39,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,256,508. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.92 and its 200 day moving average is $233.01. The company has a market cap of $210.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.39, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $177,079.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,782,860.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,330 shares of company stock worth $16,256,366 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.