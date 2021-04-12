Triangle Securities Wealth Management Reduces Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 2.5% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.92. The company had a trading volume of 20,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,833. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.49 and a 52 week high of $198.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.63. The stock has a market cap of $142.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.88.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

