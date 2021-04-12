Triangle Securities Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,845 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,007,373,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after buying an additional 2,462,178 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,710,000 after buying an additional 1,288,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Target by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $694,937,000 after acquiring an additional 950,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $205.10. The company had a trading volume of 11,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,471. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.09. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $100.50 and a 52-week high of $207.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $102.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,981 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,929. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.90.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

