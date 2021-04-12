Trias Price Tops $0.0003 (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 12th. Trias has a market cap of $608,556.11 and $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trias coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Trias has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00054715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00020238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.43 or 0.00668826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00087538 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00036292 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00042523 BTC.

Trias Coin Profile

Trias (TRY) is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trias is www.trias.one . Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Buying and Selling Trias

