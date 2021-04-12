Tribe Hits Market Cap of $313.91 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last week, Tribe has traded down 35.7% against the US dollar. Tribe has a total market cap of $313.91 million and $12.12 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00054269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00020075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.61 or 0.00658700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00086980 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00035883 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00042450 BTC.

About Tribe

Tribe (CRYPTO:TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

