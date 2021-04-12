Trillium Therapeutics Inc (TSE:TR) Senior Officer Sells C$39,641.87 in Stock

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (TSE:TR) (NASDAQ:TRIL) Senior Officer Penka Petrova sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.64, for a total transaction of C$39,641.87.

Penka Petrova also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Penka Petrova sold 2,708 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.70, for a total transaction of C$45,218.18.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of C$28.50 and a one year high of C$39.45.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc is a Canada-based clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company leads program, TTI-621, which is a SIRPaFc fusion protein that consists of the CD47-binding domain of human SIRPa linked to the Fc region of a human immunoglobulin (IgG1).

