TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,403 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.90% of TriMas worth $12,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in TriMas by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. 97.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $107,216.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,370.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 21,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $680,441.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,806 shares in the company, valued at $572,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,693 shares of company stock worth $3,106,620 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $30.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average of $29.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 0.80. TriMas Co. has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $188.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.97 million. TriMas had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

TriMas Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

