TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.75 Million

Equities research analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) will announce sales of $124.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.80 million to $161.85 million. TripAdvisor reported sales of $278.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full-year sales of $850.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $803.80 million to $938.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.12 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%.

TRIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $52.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.55 and a 200 day moving average of $33.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 1.48. TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 473.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

