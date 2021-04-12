Tripio Hits Market Capitalization of $7.95 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Tripio has a total market cap of $7.95 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tripio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tripio has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00054016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00019888 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00086162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $387.34 or 0.00644960 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00034768 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00041841 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio (CRYPTO:TRIO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. The official website for Tripio is trip.io . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Buying and Selling Tripio

