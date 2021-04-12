TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research cut TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

In related news, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,249.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $117,742.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 250.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TrueBlue stock opened at $22.76 on Monday. TrueBlue has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $807.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average is $19.18.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $518.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TrueBlue will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.