TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Stake Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 632,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,210 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.78% of TrueBlue worth $11,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TBI. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,626,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,396,000 after buying an additional 617,005 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 364.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after buying an additional 484,927 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 511,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,567,000 after buying an additional 281,785 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TrueBlue during the third quarter worth approximately $2,188,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,499,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,786,000 after buying an additional 120,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

In other news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $117,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,249.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TBI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $22.76 on Monday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The company has a market cap of $807.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.18.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $518.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.