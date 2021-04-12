TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) to report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TrueCar’s earnings. TrueCar reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 225%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $63.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.31 million.

TRUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TrueCar in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.82.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,466. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $485.28 million, a P/E ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,880.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,798 shares of company stock worth $102,670. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TrueCar during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in TrueCar by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,432,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 117,951 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in TrueCar by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 39,030 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TrueCar by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 78,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in TrueCar by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

