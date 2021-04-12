TrueChain (TRUE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.30 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $25.30 million and $8.78 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueChain coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrueChain has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00054501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00019893 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00046596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.01 or 0.00688081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00088366 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00035499 BTC.

TrueChain is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

