Truist Cuts PROG (NYSE:PRG) Price Target to $58.00

PROG (NYSE:PRG) had its target price decreased by Truist from $65.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PRG. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE:PRG traded down $0.85 on Monday, reaching $43.08. 13,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,221. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.82. PROG has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.64 million. PROG had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PROG will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $47,411.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRG. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

