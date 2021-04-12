Truist Financial Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TFC. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.39.

TFC opened at $60.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $29.24 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In related news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,094 shares of company stock worth $12,045,695. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

