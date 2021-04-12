Truist Increases MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target to $54.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Truist from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.59% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Northcoast Research lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on MarineMax from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.
MarineMax stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,028. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.79.
In related news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $300,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,665.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 2,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $115,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,142.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $1,719,380. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in MarineMax by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 533,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,702,000 after purchasing an additional 13,994 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 431,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after buying an additional 178,073 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,574,000 after buying an additional 182,279 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after buying an additional 22,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 86.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 97,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.
About MarineMax
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
