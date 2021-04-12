Truist Increases MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target to $54.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Truist from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Northcoast Research lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on MarineMax from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

MarineMax stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,028. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarineMax will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $300,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,665.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 2,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $115,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,142.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $1,719,380. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in MarineMax by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 533,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,702,000 after purchasing an additional 13,994 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 431,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after buying an additional 178,073 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,574,000 after buying an additional 182,279 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after buying an additional 22,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 86.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 97,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

