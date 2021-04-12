Truist Securiti Comments on Copart, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) – Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Copart in a report released on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Copart’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CPRT. Stephens upgraded Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

CPRT stock opened at $118.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $130.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in Copart by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 17,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Copart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,027,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Copart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,593,618,000 after buying an additional 494,131 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Copart by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 146,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,642,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. increased its position in Copart by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 73,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,403,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,345,232.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.