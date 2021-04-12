Truist Securiti Comments on Copart, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) – Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Copart in a report released on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Copart’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%.
CPRT stock opened at $118.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $130.96.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in Copart by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 17,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Copart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,027,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Copart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,593,618,000 after buying an additional 494,131 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Copart by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 146,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,642,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. increased its position in Copart by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 73,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,403,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,345,232.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
