Truist Securiti Comments on IAA, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for IAA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for IAA’s FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get IAA alerts:

IAA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $58.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.15. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. IAA has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAA. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of IAA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in IAA by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in IAA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in IAA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank boosted its position in shares of IAA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 41,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.