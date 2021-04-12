Truist Securities Increases OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target to $48.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its price target increased by analysts at Truist Securities from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.49% from the stock’s previous close.

ONEW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on OneWater Marine from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneWater Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of OneWater Marine stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $42.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,067. The company has a market capitalization of $638.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.02. OneWater Marine has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $214.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.26 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $723,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $60,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,725.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,724 shares of company stock worth $1,046,831 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

