TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $142,826.16

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $142,826.16 and $13.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0216 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00061572 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00054460 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $223.61 or 0.00372394 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000565 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011104 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000565 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003074 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

