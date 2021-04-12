TrustToken Reaches Market Cap of $50.87 Million (TRU)

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. TrustToken has a market cap of $50.87 million and $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustToken coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TrustToken has traded up 45.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00054591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.08 or 0.00675002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00087710 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00036180 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00042831 BTC.

TrustToken Coin Profile

TrustToken (TRU) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. The official message board for TrustToken is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustToken’s official website is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrustToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

