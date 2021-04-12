TrustVerse (TRV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,168.00

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $16.69 million and approximately $4,168.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustVerse coin can now be bought for about $0.0328 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrustVerse has traded 32.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00054756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020226 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.08 or 0.00677089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00087762 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00036026 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00042932 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TrustVerse (TRV) is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

