TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TTEC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

TTEC stock opened at $105.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.68. TTEC has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $106.63. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $570.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.32 million. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TTEC by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in TTEC by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

