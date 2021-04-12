TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $125.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. TTEC traded as high as $106.67 and last traded at $106.40, with a volume of 312 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.33.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TTEC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,742,000. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new position in TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at $10,867,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TTEC by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,924,000 after acquiring an additional 104,615 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,747,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,359,000 after buying an additional 87,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,824,000. 33.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $570.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1%. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. TTEC’s payout ratio is 45.50%.

About TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

