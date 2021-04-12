Tudor Pickering Boosts Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$35.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering to C$35.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$31.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.71.

Shares of TSE IMO traded up C$1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$32.06. The company had a trading volume of 870,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,375. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$14.86 and a 1 year high of C$32.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.20.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 2.4915876 earnings per share for the current year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

