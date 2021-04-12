Tudor Pickering Boosts Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$35.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering to C$35.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.17% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$31.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.71.
Shares of TSE IMO traded up C$1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$32.06. The company had a trading volume of 870,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,375. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$14.86 and a 1 year high of C$32.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.20.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
