Tudor Pickering & Holt Boosts Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$35.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price upped by research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IMO. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Imperial Oil to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$22.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$31.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.71.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of IMO stock traded up C$0.92 on Monday, reaching C$31.85. 769,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,724. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$14.86 and a 12-month high of C$32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.20.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.23 billion. Research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.4915876 earnings per share for the current year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.