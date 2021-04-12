Tudor Pickering & Holt Boosts Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$35.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price upped by research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IMO. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Imperial Oil to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$22.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$31.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.71.
Shares of IMO stock traded up C$0.92 on Monday, reaching C$31.85. 769,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,724. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$14.86 and a 12-month high of C$32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.20.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
