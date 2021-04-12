Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TPTX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

TPTX stock opened at $78.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.34. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $141.30. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Annette North sold 15,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $1,976,421.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,421.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 8,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $1,228,451.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,195 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,629.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,279 shares of company stock worth $15,301,470. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,204,000 after purchasing an additional 594,067 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,318,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,635,000 after purchasing an additional 471,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,727,000 after purchasing an additional 454,506 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $48,462,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 811,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,864,000 after acquiring an additional 255,604 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

