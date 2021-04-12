Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Upgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

Shares of NYSE TRQ opened at $18.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $19.45.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 42.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

