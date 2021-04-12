Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Upgraded to Outperform by Macquarie

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was upgraded by equities researchers at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.58.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

TRQ stock opened at $18.77 on Monday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 2.12.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.38. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRQ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,673,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,364,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $643,000.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.